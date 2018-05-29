Gelatin Market expected to Reach USD 901.63 Million by the End of 2025

A research study titled, “Gelatin Market by source, function and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.
Market Highlights:
The Global Gelatin Market was worth USD 372.51 Million in the year 2016 and is foreseen to garner roughly USD 901.63 Million by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.32% during the forecast period. In 2015 the global gelatin market was worth 412.7 kilo tons. The growing application of gelatin in pharmaceutical applications and in food & beverage owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics are anticipated to have a significant influence on the growth of this market. Gelatin is retrieved from collagen which is collected from different sources of animals like cattle bones, bovine hides, pig skin and fish. This kind of collagen that is derived from animals assists in swallowing tablets and capsules conveniently. Gelatin is widely utilized as a gelling agent in a number of applications that include healthcare, food & beverage, personal care, nutraceuticals and photography. Growing requirement for convenient food items in developing countries like China, Middle East and India is anticipated to encourage the utilization of gelatin as a practical ingredient in confectionaries. Gelatin is extremely useful in the manufacturing of a variety of pharmaceuticals such as homeostatic sponges, wound dressings and blood volume substitutes.
Get sample pages of this report @
https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/FB06172
The Global Gelatin Market Is Segmented As Follows:
Gelatin Market Assessment and Forecast, By Source, 2016-2025:
Bovine Hides
Pig Skin
Bones
Other Sources
Gelatin Market Assessment and Forecast, By Function, 2016-2025:
Gelling Agent
Stabilizer
Thickener
Other Functions
Gelatin Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025 ($Million):
Food
Meat & Poultry Product
Confectionery
Beverage
Desserts
Dairy
Other Food
Pharmaceutical
Other Applications
Gelatin Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
To Grab the Report with Table of Content, Please Visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/gelatin-market
Competitive Insights:
The major participants in the industry are GELITA, Rousselot, Weishardt, Nitta-Gelatin, PB Gelatins, Catalen, GELNEX, Sterling, Junca Gelatines, and Capsugel.
List of Tables:
Table 1.Gelatin Market, By Source ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 2.Bovine Hides Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 3.Pig Skin Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 4.Bones Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 5.Other Sources Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 6.Gelatin Market, By Function ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 7.Gelling Agent Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 8.Stabilizer Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 9.Thickener Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 10.Other Functions Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
List of Figures:
Figure 1.Gelatin Market Share, By Source, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)
Figure 2.Gelatin Market, By Function, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)
Figure 3.Gelatin Market, By Application, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)
Figure 4.Gelatin Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)
Figure 5.Tessenderlo Group: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)
Figure 6.Tessenderlo Group: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016
Figure 7.Tessenderlo Group: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016
Figure 8.Nitta Gelatin Inc.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)
About Crystal Market Research:
Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.
Contact Us:
Judy S,
304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,
Las Vegas NV 89107,
United States
Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282
Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com