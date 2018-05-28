GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 25 May 2018(News)- Sports medicines are known as the branch of medicines that deals with the physical health and curing or prevention of sports relates injuries. In almost a last decade it has been noticed that people are more aware about health. Increasing health education in school and different programs on social media has led to increase the awareness about health. People have started adopting sports as the mean to maintain the health and as extracurricular activity. Not only young but elderly people have also adopted sports. This has led to increase the number of sports related injuries across the globe.

Notably, rising prevalence of sports injuries is the key factor driving the Sports Medicine Market. According to US centers for diseases control, around 10 % of kids and teen participating in the sports suffer from minor or major type of injury. Majority of the sports injury occur during 12-16 yr. age.

Other push factors such as, increasing number of sports medicine market associations, increasing awareness, and technological development are also propelling the growth of the market. Increasing awareness is the most important part in development of the healthcare sector. Increase in the sports and health related education amongst the people has encourage to play different sports. Many aged people started participating in the different sports. Knowledge about enhancing health, risk of diseases and various advantages of playing sports has encourage people to play different sports.

Key Players:

• Medtronic

• Stryker

• Arthrex, Inc

• Zimmer Biomet

• Conmed Corporation

• DePuy Synthes

• GE Healthcare, and Smith & Nephew plc.

Study objectives:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global sports medicines market

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on product, application, procedures, end user, and regions for the global sports medicines market.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economic factors that influences the global sports medicines market

• To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global sports medicines market

Target Audience:

• Sports medicines manufacturers

• Sports medicines Suppliers

• Sports medicines Distributors

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Key Findings:

• Americas accounted for the largest market share in the global sports medicines market, USD 1,883.6 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 3,701.2 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 8.6%

• Support & Recovery Product is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of and 9.2% in the global sports medicines market, by product

• Ambulatory Care is growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in the global sports medicines market.

The reports also covers regional analysis:

• Americas

o North America

§ US

§ Canada

o South America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

